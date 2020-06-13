MOHE urges Omani students studying abroad to register

Muscat: To ensure that students studying abroad return to their place of study and resume studies, the Ministry of Higher Education urged the students to submit their application online at its website.

The ministry said these online applications are important for taking the necessary permits from the competent authorities, and if a student does not register within a timeframe before the deadline for travel, it will not bear any responsibility.

For students who have finished their studies abroad and wish to return to the Sultanate or enjoy a summer vacation with their families, the Ministry said that there are some special flights of Oman Air and SalamAir from Europe and other destinations that are announced from time to time. Students should follow up on announcements about these trips to be able to book tickets.

It is also necessary to inform the Consulate General of Melbourne and the cultural attachés of the travel dates after confirming the reservation.