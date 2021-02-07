MOH withdraws eight medicines from market

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control issued a circular to recall a number of medications manufactured by the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar.

The products are as follows:

Mucolyte Syrup

Supraproct-S Suppositories

Julmentin 375mg Tablets

Butalin 2mg Tablet

Butalin 4mg Tablet

Julmentin Forte Tablets

Scopinal Syrup

Lipigard 10mg Tablets

The recall was due to non-conformity to the stability specifications.

Therefore, the local agent of the manufacturer has been notified to arrange the recall of all above-mentioned batches from all private and public health care institutions.

Hence, MOH calls on everyone to stop using the above-mentioned medicines and to see the physician to prescribe an alternative medicine.