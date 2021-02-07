Main Uncategorized 

MOH withdraws eight medicines from market

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control issued a circular to recall a number of medications manufactured by the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar.

The products are as follows:

  • Mucolyte Syrup
  • Supraproct-S Suppositories
  • Julmentin 375mg Tablets
  • Butalin 2mg Tablet
  • Butalin 4mg Tablet
  • Julmentin Forte Tablets
  • Scopinal Syrup
  • Lipigard 10mg Tablets

The recall was due to non-conformity to the stability specifications.

Therefore, the local agent of the manufacturer has been notified to arrange the recall of all above-mentioned batches from all private and public health care institutions.

Hence, MOH calls on everyone to stop using the above-mentioned medicines and to see the physician to prescribe an alternative medicine.

 

 

