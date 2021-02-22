MOH to train medical specialists for private sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Private Health Institutions, said that it will receive the requests of institutions that wish to train Omanis specialized in professional medical fields.

The specialized fields are dental assistants and medical positions and assistants. The applications must be submitted between February 22 and March 22, 2021.

The ministry said confirmed that this support will be limited and priority will be given on a first-served basis.

Recently, the government said it will intensify efforts to replace the expatriates employed in various private sectors with the national workforce.

It also called on private health institutions to cancel subcontracts of the expatriate workforce, which will contribute to creating job opportunities for Omanis in the future.