MOH suggests suspension of all global events in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has issued a statement recommending suspension or postponement of all international events and conferences in the Sultanate.

The ministry said that as part of its efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COFED 19), the technical committee concerned with following up the disease held a meeting to review the global and local epidemiological situation. The meeting recommended the suspension of international gatherings and events of all kinds.

“Based on the current developments, the committee recommended the suspension or postponement of all international gatherings, events, and conferences in the Sultanate, which host participants from outside the Sultanate, regardless of the participating countries or the numbers of participants, until further notice. The committee will also continue to assess the situation and any global or local developments in the future and review the recommendations accordingly,” the statement said.