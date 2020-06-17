Main 

MoH signs RO 100K pact to purchase respiratory devices for needy families

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate-General of Specialized Medical Care, on Wednesday signed an agreement with Al Jisr Foundation to finance the purchase of respiratory devices for low-income and social security families, at a cost of RO 100,000.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Undersecretary for Planning Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Mira bint Khalid al Busaidiyah, member of the board of directors of Al Jisr Foundation.

Al Hianai underscored the importance of partnership and cooperation between the private and public sectors commending the initiative undertaken by the charitable foundation for buying home respiratory machines for the benefit of patients from limited-income and social security families. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6835 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Air adds new 737 MAX before Moscow launch

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air adds new 737 MAX before Moscow launch

Majlis Ash’Shura Office discusses contract fees

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis Ash’Shura Office discusses contract fees

Omanis eligible for e-visas to Russia’s St Petersburg, Leningrad

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omanis eligible for e-visas to Russia’s St Petersburg, Leningrad