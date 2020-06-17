MoH signs RO 100K pact to purchase respiratory devices for needy families

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate-General of Specialized Medical Care, on Wednesday signed an agreement with Al Jisr Foundation to finance the purchase of respiratory devices for low-income and social security families, at a cost of RO 100,000.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Undersecretary for Planning Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Mira bint Khalid al Busaidiyah, member of the board of directors of Al Jisr Foundation.

Al Hianai underscored the importance of partnership and cooperation between the private and public sectors commending the initiative undertaken by the charitable foundation for buying home respiratory machines for the benefit of patients from limited-income and social security families. — ONA