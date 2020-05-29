Main 

MOH shuts down Sadah Hospital in Dhofar due to rains

Dhofar: The Directorate General of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate announced the suspension of health services at Sadah Hospital due to the tropical depression.

The hospital will remain closed until further notice

 

 

