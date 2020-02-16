Ministry of Health refutes coronavirus rumours in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that no cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019) have been recorded in the Sultanate. The Ministry urged everyone to consult the official sources and stop paying attention to the rumours.

Thee statement followed rumours in the social media of seven residents testing positive for the virus, which the ministry said is fake news.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s latest figures showed 66,492 cases and 1,523 deaths, mostly in central Hubei province. Outside mainland China there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with four deaths in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and France.