MOH maintains good inventory of life-saving medicines: Report

Muscat: Several precautionary measures have been taken by the Directorate General of Medical Supplies to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, a statement said.

“The ministry currently maintains a good inventory of life-saving medicines, medical supplies and laboratory tests required to cover the needs of their health institutions, including the items required under the treatment and Prevention Protocol, which includes antibiotics, virus and personal prevention tools such as face masks, alcohol hand sterilizer, and others,” the statement said.

The Ministry said it would continue to strengthen the available inventory to ensure that all requirements to combat the epidemic are available in sufficient quantities, including medicines, medical supplies and medical uniforms for healthcare staff.

An additional number of medical gas cylinders have been provided and more agreements signed with additional companies to provide this equipment.

A flight of the Royal Omani Air Force (RAFI) recently returned China at the request with medical equipment, personal protection tools, and laboratory tests, which contributed to enhancing the supply of medical supplies required at the ministry, Several additional flights will be conducted in the course of this week, in order to provide any urgent necessary requirements to combat the epidemic.