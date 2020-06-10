MOH launches AI-based epidemiological investigation system

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in the Sultanate and to facilitate communication and follow-up of patients, the Ministry of Health has launched an ambitious initiative.

The artificial intelligence AI-based epidemiological investigation system can be used by individuals who are subject to health isolation, in addition to the possibility of using it in the next stage by the public to assess the health status in the event of symptoms.

This system works by downloading the electronic application, Monitor-Plus from the website of the Ministry of Health or the online store for smartphones (Apple and Android), in addition to the medical tracking application supported by the electronic bracelet that requests downloading from the person subject to isolation due to suspicion or injury.

What distinguishes this system is that it is enhanced with the feature of talking with the virtual support team via a medical detector, through which the health condition is evaluated by analyzing symptoms supported with artificial intelligence technology, which facilitates continuous follow-up for people, especially infected or contacted persons subject to health isolation and guiding them to health institutions at the appropriate time If the need arises.

The medical detector application is available in five languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Bengali, and Urdu, so that it can be used by different nationalities residing in the Sultanate.

The system also aims to limit the spread of the disease by raising the efficiency of the geographical tracking of cases that isolation, especially in light of the increasing number of cases and the widening of their geographical area.

In addition to the role that this system will play in order to compel isolated persons and contacts to adhere to the instructions and facilitate the process of their continuous tracking; It is also likely to contribute to reducing rumors related to the presence or contact of infected cases in some areas.

In addition to that, the system will work to alert the person in the event that a smart bracelet is located near it in the case of activating the GPS service and Bluetooth, and it will allow the general public in the next stage to assess their health and direct them to health institutions in a timely manner in the event of symptoms appearing, in addition to that it provides another Coved Statistics 19 at the local and global levels.