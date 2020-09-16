Local 

MOH Joins WHO virtual meeting on draft provisional agenda for executive board 148th session

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) participated on Wednesday at the virtual consultation meeting on draft provisional agenda for the World Health Organisation 148th session of the Executive Board, to be held from January 18 to 26, 2021.

The Sultanate’s delegation in the meeting, which was moderated from Geneva, was led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Dr Fatima bint Mohammed al Ajmi, MOH’s Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial, and Planning Affairs as well MOH’s senior officials.

High-ranking officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) discussed with officers of the Executive Board and associate members the draft agenda of the upcoming EB148 and received proposals and views.

The meeting further touched upon modalities of the Programme, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Board (PBAC32) and the resumed sessions of the seventy-third World Health Assembly (WHA73), as well as the 147th of the Executive Board (EB147). –ONA

