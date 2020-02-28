MOH issues guidelines to all travellers from Iran

The Ministry of Health has urged all travelers coming from Iran after February 9 to commit to staying in their homes and contact the Ministry of Health call center at (24441999) or the nearest health institutions.

In the event of symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, MOH called for the necessity of contacting the call center or the nearest health for medical care.

The Ministry advised placing the face mask when the person is going to the health institution, avoid public transportation and also be careful to adhere to the preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

