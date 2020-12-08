MoH honours project teams

Muscat, Dec 8 – The Ministry of Health honoured the team members who participated in the Leadership and Decision-Making book and the Privileged Initiatives of the Annual Leadership Forum (2017–2018) at the National Bank of Oman (NBO) headquarters on Tuesday.

The honouring ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Dr Darwish al Maharbi, member of State Council along with senior officials of MoH and NBO.

These projects are incentives for the ministry’s staff in all organisational divisions to provide their ideas and initiatives that contribute to improve their performance.

Al Saeedi praised all the projects of the Ministry of Health that promote the administrative and medical staff. He stressed that no institution could succeed without wise and empowered leadership. In addition, the Minister of Health pointed out that the Leadership and Decision-Making book will not be restricted only to the health sector workers but also the various government and private sectors. He added that the book is a chance to exchange experiences and best leadership practices for the most important researches and studies that address the administration issues.

Dr Al Maharbi applauded the role of all the team members and the Minister of Health for supporting these projects. Al Maharbi affirmed that the book, which worked on for eight-year, addresses the leadership requirements and components.

The ceremony reviewed the idea and phases of the Leadership and Decision-Making book. The book reflects a series of scientific achievements of the ministry at a time when the health systems facing unusual challenges.

Regarding the Annual Leadership Forum, Bader al Muqaimi, Assistant Director-General of Administrative Affairs of Human Resources and Head of Coordination & Follow-up Committee of the Leadership Forum, clarified that this is the seventh version of the Forum since 2013.

He added that this year’s forum included different programmes such as medical care services like communicable diseases surveillance and control, and operationalises medical care departments in the hospitals including computerised programmes in the personnel and financial affairs, in addition to initiatives addressed to develop the health services and reduce their costs.

