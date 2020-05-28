Main 

MOH discusses control on reopening activities

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) held on Thursday a meeting in the presence of MOH Undersecretary for Health Affairs, Undersecretary of Ministry of Manpower for Work Affairs, Undersecretary of Ministry of Regional Municipalities & Water Resources for Water Affairs, Head of Dhofar Municipality and Director General of Services Development at Muscat Municipality.

The meeting discussed the actions taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as strengthening control over the establishments in order to adhere to the health measures that prevent the transmission of disease among workers and clients.

During the meeting, it has been agreed on mechanisms of follow-up and surveillance along with forming work teams from the departments concerned. –ONA

