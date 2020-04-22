MOH conducts Covid-19 Lab Tests for residents outside of Muttrah

Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat announced on Wednesday that it has started conducting Covid-19 Lab Tests for residents who show symptoms of the disease.

The directorate indicated that residents can get tested daily starting from Wednesday from 9am till 2pm, except for Friday. The tests location is next to the Medina Holiday Hotel in the Ghala area in Bawshar.

In relation to this, the Ministry of Health has ramped up its effort of informing the public by launching a campaign on social media calling expats with symptoms to avail of the free test. They explicitly instructed as well that those who should go for test are those displaying Covid19 symptoms like cough, flu and fever.

A series of announcements in different languages were posted on the official social media accounts of MOH explaining further that the test will be through a Swab Test.

The ensure that majority of expat residents are reached, the announcements were made in English, Arabic, Urdu, Filipino, Tamil, Hindi and Bengali.

This move has been lauded by the expat community thanking the MOH for the effort as everyone is not fluent in Arabic and English.

The test is an extension of the efforts which was started in Muttrah.

As of today, Oman’s number of Covid19 cases total to 1,614 with 238 recoveries and 8 deaths.

MOH has projected that Oman will peak between April 23 and 30 with the Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, saying that their office is expecting 500 cases a day of which “150 likely to require intensive care.” — with reports from ONA