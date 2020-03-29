CORONAVIRUS Local 

MOH clarifies on medical purchases from China

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in the Sultanate of Oman has clarified reports in international and regional media about the purchase of Coronavirus test tubes (Covid 19) by various countries from China.

The ministry would like to clarify that the Sultanate did not purchase the above-mentioned products and that what was imported from the People’s Republic of China is a number of reagents and solutions that match the standards set by the World Health Organization, and whose results have been compared with the results of previously approved examinations.

 

