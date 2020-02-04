MOH briefs healthcare workers on handling coronavirus cases

Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat organized a workshop on Tuesday for over 100 male and female healthcare workers to update them about the latest developments on the impact of the new coronavirus.

The seminar discussed topics, including the epidemiological situation internationally, the Sultanate’s preparedness to deal with this outbreak, the response mechanisms at various levels in health institutions.

The procedures used in border crossings, the implementation of the epidemiological surveillance procedures and training of workers at Muscat International Airport on how to deal with travelers coming from countries where cases of coronavirus have been recorded, especially arrivals who have similar symptoms.