MOH announces travel exemption at land borders

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday said some categories of Omani travelers have been excluded from the health and Covid procedures at the land ports.

These categories are

Sick Omanis who live or work in neighboring countries and commute to work daily via borders. Omani families residing at the land borders in the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi and Dhofar (with proof of residence from the Office, except for commercial vehicle and truck drivers) provided they follow all travel procedures- arrivals and Departures marked in eMushrif app of the Ministry of Health.