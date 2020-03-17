MOH announces recovery of three Covid-19 patients

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced the recovery of three patients of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The total number of recovered cases in the Sultanate has become (12) cases.

On Monday, MOH said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate had reached (24).

MOH has called on everyone to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid the public or worship places.

MOH also urges all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, avoiding touching face, eyes and nose, following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding attending the cinemas.

Furthermore, MOH calls upon all to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary, as well as following the precautionary measures during religious rituals and family and social gatherings.