MoH announces fee for COVID-19 tests in Pvt hospitals

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced the costs of COVID-19 tests to be conducted in private hospitals.

The decision assumes significance as countries that open up for travel often insist on PCR tests to avoid mandatory institutional isolation.

Even India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that travellers with a negative Real-Time (RT) -PCR test can seek exemption from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

Egypt too has banned entry into the country without proof of having had a PCR test for the Coronavirus from this Saturday.

The test must come back with a negative result no more than 72 hours before entering the country, according to the Egyptian Cabinet announcement.

As per the list released by the Director-General of Private Health Establishments, the time taken to conduct the test will vary between 45 and 120 minutes.

The RT-PCR (costs RO35) uses a manual method to detect the infection and the sample is taken using a nasal swab. The time taken to get the result is over 120 minutes and the report is issued within two to three days.

The Point-of-Care (POC)-PCR automated test costs RO50 and the sample is taken using a nasal swab sample. It takes 45 minutes and the report is issued in one day.

The serological test looks for past infections using a blood sample and needs one hour to get the result. The report is issued within two hours for RO15.