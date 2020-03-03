Local 

MOE suggests resident cards for expat children

Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has urged expatriates in Oman to obtain resident cards for their children.

“Obtaining resident cards for your children will facilitate their registration in the Oman Educational Portal to access the benefits of several online services that are available for them,” MOE said on Monday.

The announcement is also part of the Ecensus2020.
Children of expatriate residents are eligible for resident cards regardless of their age.

 

