Moderate rains to continue: Met office

Muscat: The northern part of the Sultanate enjoyed a cool weekend accompanied by rain. The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with isolated rain is expected to continue until tonight in the northern part of Oman as well as the Sharqiya region.

Muscat experienced rains on Saturday night and on Sunday morning. Isolated rains have been experienced in Al-Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas. There has been a chance of dust rising wind over deserts and open areas and chance of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over Al Buraimi and Al Dhahira governorates.

Oman Met Office of Public Authority of Civil Aviation said there is a weak chance for similar weather conditions to be experienced in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

Jabal Shams recorded the lowest temperature on Saturday with a maximum of 8 degree Celsius with a low of 0 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in Oman yesterday was recorded in Salalah with a maximum of 28 degree Celsius and a low of 20 degree Celsius.

“The temperature will continue to be on the cooler side and on Monday we will be analyzing the coolest temperature recorded in the Sultanate during the whole of last week,” said the weather expert at the Oman Met Office.

Musandam Governorate will continue with the partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions.

The North Westerly winds have begun and will continue on Monday as well, but the severity of the wind is expected to reduce by the day after tomorrow according to the weather forecaster.

The sea has been rough and the wave heights high throughout the weekend. Rough waves were experienced along Musandam and Oman Sea coasts reaching a maximum wave height of 3.5 meters. The Arabian Sea has been reported to be moderate to rough and is expected to have a maximum height of 3.0 meters by Sunday night.