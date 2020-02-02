 MoCS, TRC ink MoU to boost digital research database  

Muscat: The Ministry of Civil Service and The Research Council (TRC) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish and develop the Oman Digital Research Repository Project (Shuaa).

The MoU was signed by Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Civil Service Ministry Under-Secretary for Administrative Affairs Development and Dr Nabhan bin Harith al Harrasi, Chairman of the Omani Digital Research Repository Project Committee.

As per the MoU, the Ministry of Civil Service commits to supply TRC with the ministry’s intellectual and scientific products such as scientific researches, books, reports and theses and articles and make them available for TRC on a permanent but non-exclusive basis thru the Oman Digital Research Repository Project.

Besides, the second party, represented by a joint committee from the Sultan Qaboos University and TRC, ensures the quality of the submitted data, examines intellectual property rights and validate information and decides on which sort of data needs to be modified or rejected altogether as well as activates operating programmes and allows data accessibility.

The signing of the MoU comes within the framework of establishing and managing the Oman Research Repository Project, which is a national non-profit project based on cooperation and mutual benefit between various stakeholders.

The Oman Research Repository Project emerges from the necessity of collecting and preserving Omani intellectual products and making them available for researchers, academics, students, organisations and individuals for the purpose of scientific research and related fields.