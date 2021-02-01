MoCIIP: Residence card not required for GGC investors

Muscat: The ministry of commerce, industry and investment promotion clarified news that was circulating on social media about the request for a lease contract and a municipal license for obtaining a residence card for GCC citizens.

The ministry affirms that the GCC citizens are treated on equal footing with Omani citizens, and coordination is underway with the directorate-general of civil status at Royal Oman Police in this regard.

Furthermore, the ministry does not ask GCC investor to obtain a residence card which is not required for commercial registration or to facilitate the establishment of businesses in the Sultanate.

The ministry invites all GCC investors to approach the ministry in case that they face any challenges.