MOCI urges pvt establishments to follow Covid-19 rules

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has urged commercial centres and shops to adhere to the terms and conditions set by the concerned authorities. This is as part of the efforts made by the ministry to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The ministry’s call for abiding by the preventive measures has come following the third phase of restoration of activities.

During this phase, 49 activities have been allowed to be resumed under the condition of abiding by certain preventive measures and adhering to certain terms and conditions set in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

These steps are being taken in coordination with the Supreme Committee in charge of deciding measures to deal with the situation arising out of the spread of Covid-19. The decision to resume activities was reviewed keeping the preventive measures required to provide the services, health conditions regarding the safety of the workers and those who are providing the services into account.

The ministry has made it clear that the measures include managing the entry of the consumers into batches, maintain a safe distance of two meters between a consumer and the other at the billing counters, sanitization of the shopping carts and surfaces as well as availability of sterilizers for consumers. It has also made it clear that legal actions would be taken against commercial centres and shops which would not abide by these procedures.

The ministry has said that it was necessary for the consumers to abide by the measures for their own safety as decided to contain the spread of the pandemic. The shopping has to be done by an individual for the entire family. They must wear masks, sterilize hands, and avoid shopping during peak hours, which is usually between 7 pm and 10 pm. The ministry has also urged consumers to opt for online shopping.

In the meantime, the technical committee of the team concerned with doing the follow up of the economic implications continued its work. It did the follow up of the work of the local factories working in the area of basic commodities to ensure that they have primary raw materials available as well as there is also enough spare parts to continue the work of these factories. It also said that all factories in the free zones and industrial zones which come under Madayn were operating normally.

The team, comprising of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and representatives each from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Ministry of Transport and the Public Administration of Customs of the Royal Oman Police, Pubic Authority for Stores and Food Reserve, Public Authority for Consumer Protection, Oman Global Logistics Group -Asyad and Oman Aviation Group, was formed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The objective of the team was to do the follow up of the economic implications of the spread of the coronavirus, to ensure providing the basic commodities and making their crossing of border corridors easy.