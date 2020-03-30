Local Main 

MoCI produces 3-D printed medical equipment

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has successfully produced medical equipment using 3-D printing technology as part of the national efforts to combat Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The project is carried out by the ministry of commerce and industry in cooperation with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and a number of small and mid-sized enterprises specializing in 3-D printing technology.

Additionally, the ministry of commerce and industry has coordinated with a plastic production factory to provide plastic materials to produce protective gear as per the standards stipulated by the ministry of health and the Directorate General for Standards and Metrology (DGSM).

The ministry of commerce and industry welcomes all initiatives that would serve the health sector in particular and other sectors in general under the current situation. ONA

 

