MoCI conducts over 29K e-transactions during telework period

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has not been affected by work suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak thanks to the e-readiness available at the ministry’s departments and directorates in the governorates as well as the trade representation offices abroad, according to Zahran bin Salim al Mahrouqi, Director-General of Financial and Administrative Affairs.

Al Mahrouqi noted that the total e-transactions between employees through the document processing system between March 23 and May 29 stood at 29,339 (including inward, outward and referred transactions).

All the internal letters between the ministry’s employees have been conducted by e-mail through the document processing system which saw a series of upgrades that enabled the employees to carry out remote work except for the contracts that require approval.

The ministry will suspend all forms of paperwork transactions with most government departments with the exception of some entities and organizations that do not accept e-mail communication, the official said. — ONA