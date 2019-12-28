MoCI begins testing of clothes irons

MUSCAT, DEC 28 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has begun testing dry and steam irons — local made and imported — to ascertain their compliance with Omani and Gulf standards in line with Gulf technical regulations for low-voltage electrical appliances and equipment. The Home Appliances Laboratory of the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology said that the stages of the examination and testing process included external examination to see if they have explanatory data in the sample which include brand or logo, model, capacity, voltage, current and frequency of the product and contact address of the manufacturing or importing company according to technical requirements. The technical examination includes safety and performance and the amount of energy consumption test carried out by the laboratory.

According to the ministry, there are a number of reasons for electrical products failing. This can happen if they do not pass the test of home appliances laboratory due to increase in the average energy consumption of the electrical product and if they are not designed to Oman specifications. Flaws in the design and durability of the body or handle of the electrical equipment, and poor resistance to high temperature, can be factors as well.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has emphasised that consumers must read the instruction manual before using steam or dry irons. In the absence of any details in Arabic language, these products should not be purchased.