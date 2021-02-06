Mobile phone subscriptions in Oman drop 1.7% in 2020

The number of fixed telephone lines in the Sultanate is around 600,000 at the end of December 2020, according to National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

At the same time, The number of mobile phone subscriptions is 6,276,535 until the end of December 2020, a drop of 1.7 percent compared to the end of December 2019, while the number of fixed internet subscribers in the Sultanate increased by 7.5 percent, reaching 510,800 subscribers.

The NCSI said there has been an increase in the number of fixed telephone lines in the Sultanate by 0.4 percent, to reach by the end of December 2020 to 594,550.”