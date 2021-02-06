Local Main 

Mobile phone subscriptions in Oman drop 1.7% in 2020

Vinod Nair , ,

The number of fixed telephone lines in the Sultanate is around 600,000 at the end of December 2020, according to National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

At the same time, The number of mobile phone subscriptions is 6,276,535 until the end of December 2020, a drop of 1.7 percent compared to the end of December 2019, while the number of fixed internet subscribers in the Sultanate increased by 7.5 percent, reaching 510,800 subscribers.

The NCSI said there has been an increase in the number of fixed telephone lines in the Sultanate by 0.4 percent, to reach by the end of December 2020 to 594,550.”

 

You May Also Like

Transport sector can weather crisis: Minister

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Transport sector can weather crisis: Minister

Most accidents in Oman recorded on Thursdays

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Most accidents in Oman recorded on Thursdays

Video: First speech of HM Sultan Haitham

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: First speech of HM Sultan Haitham