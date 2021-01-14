MoAFWR, Amanah sign cooperation contract

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) signed a cooperation agreement with Amanah Waqf Funds Management Company.

The agreement aims at sharing knowledge and information, as well as providing agricultural-water technical and logistical support for building greenhouses in Jamma Waqf Farm in Al Rustaq.

The project contains 300 greenhouses to produce 3,000 tonnes of the most consumed vegetables in the Sultanate on an area of (205,000) square metres. The project also includes building an eco-friendly solar energy farm, which will be a tourist outlet in the region.

The project seeks to convert Waqf agricultural lands into productive farms. The project will provide 100 direct and indirect job opportunities for Omani youth.

The project will also provide contracts for support services for the project, including harvest, storage, packing and transport operations. Amanah will cultivate Waqf land by introducing modern technologies in line with the food security strategy and governorate development in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The cooperation contract was signed by Dr Ahmed Nasser al Bakri, Agriculture Undersecretary and Eng Yousef Ali al Harthy, CEO of Amanah. –ONA