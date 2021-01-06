MoAFWR, AFDC sign RO 6.5m lease agreement for smart agriculture project

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) signed on Wednesday an agreement to lease 100 acres with the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Company (AFDC) to invest and implement the smart agriculture project in the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wa Al Wafi.

The RO 6.5 million project aims to increase the productivity of various vegetables, extend their production seasons, and raise the quality and safety of local production.

This agreement comes within the framework of joint cooperation between the public and private sectors and approaches of Oman Vision 2040 to encourage investment, especially in the agricultural and animal fields, in order to achieve local food security and create job opportunities for citizens.

Smart agriculture is defined as a system that relies on advanced technology in cultivating agricultural crops in sustainable and clean ways, and rationalizing the use of natural resources.

The project focuses on introducing advanced technologies in the agricultural sector and raising the efficiency of using agricultural resources and inputs to produce vegetables.

The project will also serve young Omani investors in the Integrated Agriculture Project in the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wa Al Wafi.

The project consists of greenhouses, shade houses, soilless farming techniques, open field cultivation techniques, mechanization, modern irrigation networks, a wireless agricultural meteorological station, warehouses, production sorting and processing facilities, and other facilities.

The project seeks to cultivate varieties of vegetables. 150,000 square metres will be allocated for winter cultivation of various crops, which will focus on new varieties.

The agreement was signed by Dr Saud Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and Abdullah Mohammed al Siyabi, Director General of AFDC. –ONA