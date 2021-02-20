Mizna wins as Golden Sword stays in the Sultanate

Muscat, Feb 20 – The Royal Camel Corps owned Mizna turned in a quality performance in the Golden Sword, the final event of a successful Al Bashayer Camel Racing Festival yesterday, ensuring the prestigious trophy was retained in the Sultanate. Set for the race after a strong showing for second place in last year’s renewal, Mizna sat close to the pace throughout, and proved too strong in the home straight to win convincingly, delighting a small but vocal crowd.

Trainer Hamed bin Mohammed al Wahibi admitted to quiet confidence prior to the race, “Of course I had five runners, so I was confident, but also I knew Mizna was up to the class of the race after her second-place last year.” He indicated that the winner would now be set for the upcoming Sultan Haitham Royal Race Meeting. All in all the Al Bashayer trainer enjoyed a good day, with his own Mayasa taking out the Silver Sword event, run 20 minutes earlier. Her run too was characterised by a strong finish, and she won with something in hand.

Earlier, Al Asama romped away for a hollow victory in the opening event for HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said’s Al Bashayer Camel Corps, and trainer Moosa al Jahafi, when she sprinted clear late for the biggest win of the week. Emirati connections made their presence felt in the second event when Al Hawara, owned and trained by Mubarak al Shamsi, won after being prominent throughout.

It was a relaxed His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, taking time out from his duties of office, who followed the racing with interest throughout the programme, and laughed as he explained that he is “always optimistic,” about his camels’ winning chances, while pausing to acknowledge the media presence.

Featuring the absolute best of the camels from the wider GCC region, competition was keen as, according to Club Media Liaison, Ahmed bin Sultan al Junaibi, “in addition to being for outstanding trophies including quality motor vehicles, and excellent prize money, the prestige of breeding, owning, or training, an elite winner determines how they are rated.”

Certainly, camel racing appears to be thriving, and Hamed bin Ali al Zarai, Director-General of the Royal Camel Corps, also expressed his satisfaction with the festival, “in the light of Covid-19.” Certainly, it is hard to beat for drama, colour, and excitement on the evidence of this week.