Missing Omani student has not left Australia: Consulate

Muscat: The search is still underway for the missing Omani student in coordination with the Australian police and other the competent authorities, said Dr Hamoud bin Amer al Wardi, Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman. “We have also confirmed to the immigration department that she has not left Australia.”

The safety of the student is the priority now for the consulate and we urge people not to spread rumours. Take the latest news from the Consulate General of Australia, which will provide the updates on the investigation.”

The Sultanate’s Consulate in Australia on Sunday had urged the general public to directly communicate with it in case they come across any information about a 28-year-old Omani female student.

It may be noted that the girl studying at the University of Queensland has been in out of touch with her family, university and the consulate for more than a month.

The consulate in a statement said that the student, Aisha bint Salem al Ghaithia, was on leave between two semesters for one month and was supposed to start the study a week ago.

The students were contacted as they did not return to study in the second semester.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Police said in a statement that Aisha was last seen at the University of Queensland campus at St Lucia around 8am on June 26.

Aisha had previously been living in Brisbane CBD accommodation but left in February 2019, the police said.

She has not made any contact with family and police and her family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

“Any members of the public who have seen Aisha or know of her whereabouts are asked to contact police,” the police statement said.