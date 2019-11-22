Body of missing 15-year-old Rustaq boy found

Al Rustaq: The Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) was able to find the body of a missing child who went missing in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq, the Royal Oman Police announced on Friday.

It may be noted that the 15-year-old boy, named Oqab al Moqbali and said to be in grade 7, was missing in Wadi Al Hoqain area in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq in the Governorate of South Al Batinah on Thursday.

Water rescue team of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) conducted an intensive search operations immediately after receiving a call of a-15-year-old school boy went missing in the wadi on Thursday.

ROP urged that everyone should pay attention while allowing children to move around wadis, water ponds and stagnant water bodies to avoid any cases of drowning.

On Wednesday, three families got stranded in Yanqul, Liwa and Amerat after their vehicles swept away in the wadis, Royal Oman Police (ROP) said

. One citizen also got stranded in Al Qurum area at night time. The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) said that all of the stranded families in wadis were rescued.

Many wilayats of the Sultanate experienced heavy to moderate rains over the last three days that led to the overflowing of wadis.

Earlier in May, 2019, a family lost six of its members after their vehicle swept away in the gushing rain waters in Wadi Bani Khalid. The whole family, except the father of Sardar Fazal Ahmed, a pharmacist are feared dead even though search operations have been intensified by the authorities.

The parents of Sardar were in Oman to celebrate the birth of his child. They were supposed to fly back on Monday. But destiny had another plan. The rented car in which all seven members of the family were travelling in the scenic Wadi Bani Khalid was involved in the gushing waters in the torrential rains on Saturday evening.

But as the fate had it, the Sardar managed catch hold of a palm tree branch and pull himself out of the fast-flowing waters to find his escape. His wife Arshi Sardar, children 4 years old Sidra Khan, Said Khan (2), and Nooh Khan (28 days), parents Khan and mother Shabana Khan were all washed away.

“Sardar has been on his vacation since May 1 but decided to stay back in Oman to facilitate the visit of his parents to Oman and spend time with the new born”, a colleague and a friend of Sardar told the Observer.

The trip to Wadi Bani Khalid was part of their visiting different scenic places in the Sultanate, he said. Later, the car in which they travelled was retrieved from some seven kilometres away. It was found almost buried in the mud that was accumulated by the floods. “We were told that the car was retrieved from a distance of 7 kilometres. It was like a mangled piece of metal buried inside the mud mass”, Mohammad Asim, Sardar’s colleague said.