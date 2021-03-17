Ministry urges expats to take advantage as exit scheme to end

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has urged the private sector companies and their expatriate workforce to take advantage of the last few days before the deadline for various facilities and schemes expires.

The Ministry of Labor said that all employers and expatriate workforce wishing to leave the Sultanate can take advantage of the exit scheme until March 31. Applications received after this date will not be considered.

Expatriate workforce benefiting from the grace period should leave by June 31 All requests and approvals will be canceled after the expiration of the period granted to them.