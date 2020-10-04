Ministry to receive investors from Tuesday

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced that it will begin receiving investors at its investor services halls at the main ministry premises and the affiliated directorates and departments in the governorates, starting from Tuesday October 6, based on the decision of the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry said that it is going to take a number of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of employees and investors.

A total of 62,073 procedures were accomplished via the ministry’s Invest Easy portal from January 1 to September 28, 2020.

This includes commercial register transactions such as the opening and renewal of commercial registers, updating information, application for certificate of origin, among others.

Investors may also have their procedures processed through the services providing centres (Sanad offices and lawyers offices).

The ministry encourages investors to complete their procedures via its online services in order to save effort and ensure speedy accomplishment of the procedures. The Invest Easy portal provides 89 e-service that are available all day every day.