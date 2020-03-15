Ministry of Transport warns boat owners in Musandam

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has urged all open boat owners along Governorate of Musandam coast to stop manual handling operations of exports and imports immediately in the middle of the sea between them and the boats sailing to Oman from Iran.

This decision is a precaution procedure to counter the spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry said it works with the concerned authorities to follow up on the implementation of this procedure and will take the needed legal action against any violators.