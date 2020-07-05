Ministry of Manpower reserves certain professions for citizens

Muscat: The Minister of Manpower (MOM) issued a decision 182/2020 regulating the practice of certain professions, which was published in the official gazette on Sunday.

According to the Labour Law promulgated by Royal Decree 35/2003 and Royal Decree 76/2004, defining the functions of the Ministry of Manpower and adapting its organizational structure, Article 1 of the decision states that following professions in the private sector establishments shall be reserved for citizens only.

Hostel supervisor.

Social science specialist.

Social service specialist (social worker).

Social welfare specialist.

Social psychology specialists.

General social specialist.

Students activities specialist.

Social research technician.

Social service technician.

Social service assistant technician

Article 2 states that licenses for recruitment of non-Omani workforces and their work permits issued for the professions specified in Article 1 of this resolution shall be terminated until the date of their expiry.

Article 2 states that all that violates this decision shall be canceled or inconsistent with its provisions.

Article 4 states that this decision shall be published in the Official Gazette, and it shall be enforced from the day following the date of its publication.