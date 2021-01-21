Local Main 

Ministry of Labour: Online services back

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour on Thursday confirmed the gradual return of its online service after they were suspended due to a technical glitch.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Labour has confirmed  that its electronic services are back to normal after they went down for a short period of time due to a technical issue.”

The ministry stated that the technical malfunction was solved and their online services are gradually returning back, confirming that the outage did not affect the data on the network.

