Main 

Ministry of Higher Education aborts plans for engineering college

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Minister of Higher Education (MoHE) has issued a decision 72/2019 to cancel the earlier resolution (55/2014) that established the Nahdha Engineering College.

The decision was made as per the Royal Decree 42/99 regarding the establishment of private colleges and higher institutes, and Royal Decree 2002/6 defining the functions of the Ministry of Higher Education and adopting its organizational structure, and Ministerial Decision 34/2000 to issue the regulations for private colleges and higher institutes, and ministerial decision 55/2014 2014 to establish the College of Engineering Renaissance, and to the approval of the Education Council on 23/9/2019.

Article 1 stipulated the cancellation of ministerial resolution 55/144 establishing the Nahdha Engineering College.

The ministerial decision 55/2014 was issued on July 15, 2014, to establish the Nahdha Engineering College.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5191 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Expo encourages owners to preserve old cars

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Expo encourages owners to preserve old cars

Merkel urges European Union to stick together

Oman Observer Comments Off on Merkel urges European Union to stick together

Muscat Airport, Modern College forge partnership for new airport operation

Saleh Al Shaibany Comments Off on Muscat Airport, Modern College forge partnership for new airport operation