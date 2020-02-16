Ministry of Higher Education aborts plans for engineering college

Muscat: The Minister of Higher Education (MoHE) has issued a decision 72/2019 to cancel the earlier resolution (55/2014) that established the Nahdha Engineering College.

The decision was made as per the Royal Decree 42/99 regarding the establishment of private colleges and higher institutes, and Royal Decree 2002/6 defining the functions of the Ministry of Higher Education and adopting its organizational structure, and Ministerial Decision 34/2000 to issue the regulations for private colleges and higher institutes, and ministerial decision 55/2014 2014 to establish the College of Engineering Renaissance, and to the approval of the Education Council on 23/9/2019.

Article 1 stipulated the cancellation of ministerial resolution 55/144 establishing the Nahdha Engineering College.

The ministerial decision 55/2014 was issued on July 15, 2014, to establish the Nahdha Engineering College.