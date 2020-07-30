Ministry of Health issues guidelines for home isolation

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for home isolation on Thursday, which are as follows:

Stay in a well-ventilated single room with an attached toilet. Do not go out unless you need to visit a health care institution.

Only one assigned family member should take care of the isolated person.

The caregiver should wear surgical masks and use disposable gloves when attending the isolated person and should dispose of them after use, then wash hands using soap and water immediately.

Visitors and family visits should not be allowed during isolation. Wash hands as often thoroughly with soap and water.

Avoid sharing household items, like dishes, drinking glasses, and towels with other family members. Household items should be allocated for the isolated person.

The isolated person should clean his room and toilet daily With shaking the soiled linen.

Clean the clothes and other linens used by the isolated person separately and keep them away from the clothes of other people at home.

The home isolation period is for 14 days. The isolated person should not end his isolation unless informed by health care providers who supervise him.

The isolated person should wear surgical masks when visited by a medical team or visit a health care institution.

Please follow the attached instructions for suitable waste management in the house.

Non-adherence to isolation procedure will make you liable to prosecution according to communicable diseases law 32/2020.