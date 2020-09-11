Local Main 

Ministry of Health approval must for trading hand sanitisers

Oman Observer

Muscat: Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has asked all hand sanitiser suppliers (gel or spray), to adhere to the laws in force and fulfill all health requirements, including approval of the product formulation from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The approval is mandatory for trading these products and introducing them to local markets.

The authority has called on all suppliers to regularize their legal status within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this warning.

It noted that violating this is punishable by imprisonment and a fine in accordance with the Consumer Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 66/2014 and its implementing regulations issued by Resolution No. 77/ 2017 m.

The authority assures that it will monitor the markets through inspection campaigns, receiving consumer reports, and enforcing laws on violators.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7843 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SalamAir, Oman Air flights affected due to bad weather

Oman Observer Comments Off on SalamAir, Oman Air flights affected due to bad weather

National Innovation System is reaping the low-hanging fruits of 2020

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Innovation System is reaping the low-hanging fruits of 2020

All residents can take tests to detect Covid-19

Oman Observer Comments Off on All residents can take tests to detect Covid-19