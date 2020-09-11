Ministry of Health approval must for trading hand sanitisers

Muscat: Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has asked all hand sanitiser suppliers (gel or spray), to adhere to the laws in force and fulfill all health requirements, including approval of the product formulation from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The approval is mandatory for trading these products and introducing them to local markets.

The authority has called on all suppliers to regularize their legal status within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this warning.

It noted that violating this is punishable by imprisonment and a fine in accordance with the Consumer Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 66/2014 and its implementing regulations issued by Resolution No. 77/ 2017 m.

The authority assures that it will monitor the markets through inspection campaigns, receiving consumer reports, and enforcing laws on violators.