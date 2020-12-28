Ministry of Finance issues circular on annual increment

Muscat: To spare the lower-income groups from the effects that may result from some of the measures taken by the government in light of the financial and economic conditions that the Sultanate is going through, the Ministry of Finance has issued a financial circular approving the disbursement of the annual periodic allowance (increment) for employees in the state for the year 2021 according to the following mechanism:

100% for employees whose total monthly salary is less than RO900. 50% for the employees whose total monthly salary is 900 and above or more.

Note that the decision applies to all government ministries, civil, military and security government units, public bodies and institutions, and government companies for the year 2021.