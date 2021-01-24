Ministry ink pact with PDO to conserve geological sites

MUSCAT, Jan 24 – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to protect and conserve several geological heritage sites in Oman. The MoC aims to ensure the sustainability of these sites, which are considered important national heritage locations, and tourist destinations of global scientific significance. The agreement was signed by Salim bin Mohammad al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Raoul Restucci, PDO managing director.

Al Mahrouqi said: “Oman enjoys geological diversity by virtue of its geographical location. Mountains, springs, caves, and rock formations have characterised Oman with unique geological nature, making it a tourist destination due to its variation in terrain and climates. Its monuments are an outlet for nature lovers, observers of geological transformations, and those studying them.

“The memorandum signed with PDO comes within the framework of the partnership and the strengthening of relations between the public and private sectors, and the consolidation and encouragement of the exchange of experiences in various fields. The memorandum aims to establish a mechanism to rehabilitate some important Omani geo-heritage sites to protect and preserve them and to promote them as tourist destinations that highlight the diversity of Oman’s rich geo-heritage. It also aims to exchange geological information, seek assistance from expertise between the Ministry and the Company, and exchange data and information to map the geological sites in the Sultanate.

“The areas of collaboration also include providing scientific and technical support to protect endangered geological sites, as well as preparing files for geo parks in the Sultanate and identifying them to register one or two sites subsequently in the List of Unesco Global Geoparks (UGGp).

“Furthermore, it involves delivering a series of workshops targeting existing key tourism sector players, and job seekers interested in geo-tourism. As well as enabling SME’s and youth groups to engage with this newly emerging sector and empowering them with knowledge and opportunities to introduce the Sultanate and to access them safely, as well as introducing them to the best possible health, safety, security and environmental practices that must be followed to sustain the sights for future generations.”

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “PDO is proud to support such initiatives as Oman’s geology is highly complex and of great scientific significance.

“This project hopes to ensure the immediate protection and conservation of key threatened geo-sites as a foundation for developing geo-heritage-based tourism in Oman and the establishment of Geoparks as economic and job opportunity generators.

“The collaboration between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and PDO will include the formation of a joint team. We look forward to offering the technical support required to assess and manage the identified geological sites.”

Related