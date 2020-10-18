Ministry fixes minimum rest hours for land transport operators

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MITC) has set the working hours and rest periods for land transport operators (drivers).

As per the decision, a fine of RO300 will be imposed in case of violations of the executive regulations of the Land Transport Law.

The decision 80/2020 states that the driver shall be not allowed on the wheels for more than nine hours within 24 hours, which can be extended to maximum of 10 hours twice a week.

The driver may exceed the maximum driving hours to reach the safe and appropriate stop, with a maximum of 30 minutes, or 50 kilometers, or whichever comes first.

The driver must take a rest for 45 minutes after driving continuously for four and a half hours. However, the driver will option of taking two breaks of 15 and 30 minutes within four and a half hours.

The driver won’t be allowed to do anything during the rest period.

The licensee must activate an electronic system and link it to the online platform of the Ministry of MITC to record the data on a daily basis, including the number of kilometers traveled by the driver during the day, driving time, periods of rest, the non-driving activities (loading, unloading, maintenance and cleaning).

A new clause number (19) is added to the end of Paragraph (First) of Article (29) of the executive regulations of the Road Transport Law, which reads: “Ensure that the driver spends a rest period outside the road transport, of no less than eight continuous hours within twenty-four hours, before starting again to drive.”