Ministerial decision on preventive measures to tackle spread of Coronavirus

Muscat: Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health on Thursday issued a ministerial decision on preventive measures taken by the government to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

As per the details, health workers (staff) are not allowed to take annual leaves only if it is necessary. The decision also states that it is not allowed to promote any product which is not scientifically proven or unlicenced by the competent authority.

Also, hiking the prices of medical items are prohibited. People who are under quarantine procedures (home/institute) urged to adhere to all instructions issued to them and avoid public places and places of worship (mosques).