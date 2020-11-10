Minister visits dates processing centre

MUSCAT: Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, on Tuesday went on a tour of Nakheel Oman Development Company’s Operations Centre in the Wilayat of Barka where he had a close look at the latest dates processing and packaging operations. The Centre has an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes. Besides commercial production, the Centre is used for manpower training, equipment testing and modelling operations conducted prior to the actual stage of processing and packaging at the Dates Processing Complex in the Wilayat of Nizwa. Construction work is still going on at the Centre, which is expected to be completed by harvest season in 2021. Nakheel Oman Development Company was founded in partnership with the Diwan of Royal Court, represented by the Directorate-General of the One-Million-Palms Project, and Tanmia (Oman National Investments Company SAOG). — ONA

