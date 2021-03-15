Minister to discuss national education strategy next week

Muscat: Majlis A’Shura will host the Minister of Education and discuss various policies and programs related to the sector on March 21.

The statement includes the school education within the framework of Vision 2040 Vision, the National Education 2040 Strategy, the status of policies implemented in the ninth five-year plan programs, approved programs under the tenth five-year term, and the ministry’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of education in light of the pandemic.

The second part will deal with the efficiency of spending on school education, raising the efficiency of spending during the period from 2015-2020, and aspects of the partnership with the private sector.

The third part will discuss the quality of school education in terms of the ministry’s efforts to develop curricula in accordance with global developments and the needs of the labor market.

The fourth part will discuss the issue of human resources, training, and rehabilitation in terms of the ministry’s policies in employing teachers.

The fifth part will focus on private school education, the ministry’s efforts to support private schools that suffered during the pandemic and the growth of investment in private school education, and the mechanisms of resettlement of teaching, supervisory and administrative staff in private school education.