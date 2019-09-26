Minister reviews developments in transport infrastructure

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, reviewed latest developments witnessed in the sector’s infrastructure.

During a panel discussion held at the Cultural Club, he confirmed that Oman’s ports, airports and logistics gear up for global competition, affirming that the year of 2019 has witnessed considerable transformation in the work environment.

He pointed out that futuristic plans focus on ports integration that comes under Asyad’s supervision.

“There is 10 per cent growth reported in the fields of ports and travelers through Oman’s airports,” he said.

Regarding Sultan Qaboos Port Waterfront, he affirmed that DAMAC International has been chosen to develop the Port into a world-class, waterfront mix use destination, revealing that the developer will announce the main contractor and the centre of marketing in November.

“We are keen to introduce modern and advance technologies in the Sultanate’s airports. We are applying facial recognition and eye scanning on particular flights as part of testing,” he added.

“Planning is going on to set limited and free industrial cities dedicated to receive certain commodities like fish and medicines in order to be re-exported, ultimately,” he clarified.

Regarding Muscat old airport, Al Futaisi said that a mega project is being set to transform it into a recreational tourism hub.

