Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Comorian official

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs received in his office at  Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Mohammed Ali, Director of the President’s Office of the Union of the Comoros and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

Sayyid Badr welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate.

On his turn, the Comorian guest thanked Sayyid Badr for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation.

The bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed and several matters of common concern were discussed during the meeting. –ONA

