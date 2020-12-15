Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion visits Masar Service Centre

Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Tuesday visited Masar Service Centre at Al Rusayl Industrial City.

Al Yousef was introduced to the objectives of Masar in presenting a platform that brings together several government bodies to facilitate and simplify the procedures for the investors to obtain necessary approvals, permits and licenses for their projects under one platform and within a particular timeframe.

The minister was accompanied by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Madayn’s Board of Directors, Asila bint Salim al Samsami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn.

During the visit, Ibtisam al Farooji, Director General of Investor Services at Madayn, pointed out that Masar aims at enhancing an attractive investment climate in the Sultanate through easing the procedures and services offered to the investors. “This shall consequently reinforce ties with our partners to provide integrated services to the investors as well as strengthening relations with the investors to achieve an ideal and secure business environment,” Al Farooji said.

She added, “In order to achieve investor satisfaction, Masar presents a transparent, effective and smooth interaction between the business community and the government for daily dealings under one platform. The establishment of Masar Service Centre comes along the efforts of Madayn to contribute in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development.”

It is worth to mention that Madayn inaugurated Masar Service Centres in Al Rusayl and Suhar Industrial Cities last November. It is expected that Masar Service Centres will be launched in all the industrial cities of Madayn during 2021 to enhance an attractive business environment for local and foreign investments. –ONA